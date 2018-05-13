Cricket Legend Kumar Sangakkara Joins Campaign to Let Fans Own a Piece of Lord's

LONDON, May 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara has joined David Gower, Allan Lamb and Viv Richards to back a new opportunity for fans to own a part of the world-famous Lord's Cricket ground.

One of the greatest batsmen of all time is supporting New Commonwealth's once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a part of the 'Mecca of cricket' to anyone around the world.

Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara has become the latest in a long-line of cricket superstars to back a new opportunity for fans to own a part of the world-famous Lord's Cricket ground.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/690490/Lords_Cricket_Fan_Ownership.jpg )



New Commonwealth are offering cricketing heroes and ordinary fans alike the opportunity to own a piece of 'the mecca of cricket' and world class batsman Kumar Sangakkara has today announced his endorsement for the scheme.

The world renowned Batsman who is one of the select few cricketers in the world to have a portrait hanging in Lord's, joins David Gower, Allan Lamb and Viv Richards to back the innovative new opportunity which has been built on block-chain technology.

In the first opportunity of its kind, property investment firm New Commonwealth are offering people from across the globe the opportunity to buy a part of the iconic Lord's ground.

For a time limited fans can purchase a share of the historic ground with costs starting at just £500 for a significant parcel of land within the Lord's ground.

People who join Mr Sangakkara in signing up will own a piece of the most famous cricket ground in the world, gaining a souvenir, keepsake, and perhaps someday additional benefits.

For decades, only wealthy speculators or property firms have been able to invest in London's most exclusive property investments. But thanks to a truly unique business model New Commonwealth is democratising property investment and taking opportunity from the hands of the privileged few and providing it to the many. Never before have fans had the opportunity to own their own share of such an iconic piece of sports history.

Kumar Sangakkara said:

"This ground is a sporting inspiration for cricket fans across the globe, so it's incredible that everyone now has the opportunity to own part of it.

"Some of the most cherished memories of my playing career were made in this ground, and it was an honour to entertain so many fans here. Owning my piece of Lord's will now help preserve those memories for me and my family, and I hope fans will take this once in a lifetime opportunity to buy their share."

The New Commonwealth website has now opened for registrations of interest from potential investors, and anyone wanting to buy their own share in the ground can register their interest at newcommonwealth.com. Registrations of interest are open for the next 12 weeks until the end of the cricket season.