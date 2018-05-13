sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

L'Oréal Paris at 2018 Cannes Film Festival - Worth It Show Lineup for May 13

PARIS, May 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

To read the full version: https://we.tl/iXipkV4aU6

Wait for it…Watch it…Worth It!

This evening, L'Oréal Paris has your plans covered: Worth It Show debuts its live broadcast from the iconic Martinez Beach, with an episode featuring cinema, beauty, and exclusive content at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

In the lineup tonight:

  • A live interview with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
  • A live discussion with cinema guest Jacques Attali
  • A live make-up decoding of Thylane Blondeau's red carpet look by Val Garland, L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director
  • A special sit-down with Malik Bentalha & Franck Gastambide for our "Men of Worth" interview
  • An intimate "Rendez-Vous" with Jane Fonda
  • A glamorous "Beauty vs Cinema" interview with Cheryl
  • And other fun glimpses into life on La Croisette with L'Oréal Paris spokespersons and surprise beauty and cinema guests

Tonight's show, and every live broadcast, are available on L'Oréal Paris Facebook page, May 8-14, 2018 from 8:30pm-9:00pm CEST.

Missed the broadcast yesterday? Check out the Worth It Show's most "share-worthy" moments:https://usaloreal.box.com/s/3s78w907sf6tg6ddg2i7l0ql3iy59v5a

To follow The Worth It Show and L'Oréal Paris at Cannes 2018:
Facebook - L'Oréal Paris Official
Instagram - @loreamakeup @lorealhair
YouTube - L'Oréal Paris Official

Media contacts
L'Oréal Paris - International
Remy Averna - Remy.averna@loreal.com
Catalina Gonzales Decker - Catalina.gonzalesdecker@loreal.com

Bureau de presse Elan Edelman
Emilie Cannamela - Emilie.Cannamela@elanedelman.com
Violetta Sturiale - Violetta.Sturiale@elanedelman.com


