Technavio's latest market research report on the global rainwater harvesting systems market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180513005029/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rainwater harvesting systems market from 2018-2022.(Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global rainwater harvesting systems market will grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period. One of the key factor driving the market's growth is the increase in water consumption. The global water consumption has increased in the past few years due to an increase in the population and use of water in various industries such as agricultural, chemicals, etc. Initially, rainwater harvesting systems were not integrated into buildings. This was mainly because of the lack of awareness among planners and policymakers, but new policies were put into effect, mandating the installation of rainwater harvesting systems as an integral part of building construction. The residential sector and non-residential sectors are installing rainwater harvesting systems owing to these mandates. This is helping the government to deal with increasing water consumption.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of smart cities and green buildings as one of the key emerging trends in the global rainwater harvesting systems market:

Emergence of smart cities and green buildings

The governments in different countries have taken initiatives to develop smart cities. For instance, in India, in 2015, the government allocated a sum of USD 7.5 billion for the next five years for the smart cities mission. The major objective of this mission was to develop an infrastructure, which is environmentally friendly and sustainable. Construction and development are expected to be the key growth components in the smart cities market. India is expected to witness an increase in the number of infrastructure and policy reforms to spur more private investments in the construction industry.

"Green building is a concept, which involves practices that are mostly meant to reduce the environmental impact through an effective framework of design construction and maintenance. At present, most of the technologies focus on greener construction. But, new innovations are taking place, which aims to reduce waste and degradation of the environment. One of the best examples of green building practices is rainwater harvesting. Both private and public entities have been promoting the concept of green buildings," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on water and waste management

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global rainwater harvesting systems market segmentation

This market research report segments the global rainwater harvesting systems market by end-user (non-residential and residential) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The non-residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 69% of the market. The market share of this end-user is expected to decrease by almost 1% by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global rainwater harvesting systems market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 43%. This region is anticipated to post steady growth during the forecast period. The market share of the Americas will increase by close to 1% by 2022.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180513005029/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com