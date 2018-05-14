Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

April-18 April-17 Change Jan-Apr

2018 Jan-Apr

2017 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 135,341 130,261 4% 559,192 540,117 4% Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 221,654 244,032 -9% 719,669 721,760 0%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

With 135,341 trucks transported in April 2018, Le Shuttle Freight recorded traffic growth of 4% compared to the month of April 2017 and achieved the second-best April in its history. Overall, truck traffic is up by 4% since the first of January 2018, with almost 560,000 trucks transported.

Le Shuttle passenger traffic with 221,654 passenger vehicles transported, was 9% below traffic in April 2017, doubly penalised as a result of the situation in France, which is having a negative impact on the country's attraction to tourists, and the calendar effect which saw the Easter holiday departures falling in the month of March in 2018 (April in 2017). Since the start of January 2018, almost 720,000 passenger vehicles have crossed via Le Shuttle.

The traffic figures for the month of May will be published on Tuesday 12 June 2018 prior to the opening of trading.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180513005010/en/

Contacts:

Getlink

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe, 44 (0) 1303 284491

press@getlinkgroup.com

or

For other media enquiries

Anne-Laure Desclèves, +33(0)1 4098 0467

or

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille, +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

or

Michael Schuller +44 (0) 1303 288749

Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com