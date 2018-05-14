Groupe Eramet: ERAMET Group: Opening of the takeover offer for Mineral Deposits Limited

Paris, 14 May 2018, 8:00 AM

PRESS RELEASE

ERAMET Group: Opening of the takeover offer for Mineral Deposits Limited

Following its press release dated 27 April 2018, ERAMET today announces that its off-market takeover offer to acquire all of the issued shares in Mineral Deposits Limited (MDL) that it does not already own for A$1.46 cash per share (Offer) is now open for acceptance by MDL shareholders.

The terms and conditions of the Offer are set out in the Bidder's Statement, which is being sent to MDL shareholders today and available on the ERAMET website at www.eramet.com/en (http://www.eramet.com/en).

------------------------

ABOUT ERAMET

ERAMET is one of the leading global producers of:

manganese and nickel, used to improve the properties of steel, and mineral sands (titanium dioxide and zircon)

as well as parts and semi-products in high-performing special steels and alloys used in industries such as aerospace, power generation and tooling.

ERAMET is also developing activities with high-growth potential, such as lithium extraction and recycling.

The Group employs nearly 12,600 people in around 20 countries. ERAMET is part of Euronext Paris Compartment A.

LEI code: 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

For more information: www.eramet.com (http://www.eramet.com)

FINANCIAL ADVISER TO ERAMET MEDIA CONTACT Australia

Macquarie Capital

Campbell Johnson

+612 8232 9224







INVESTOR CONTACT







France

ERAMET Investor Relations team

Tel: +33 1 45 38 38 12

Mobile: +33 6 08 91 34 24 Australia

Domestique

Jim Kelly

+61 412 549 083

jim@domestiqueconsulting.com.au (mailto:jim@domestiqueconsulting.com.au)







France

Image7

Marie Artzner Lauranne Guirlinger

+33 6 75 74 31 73 +33 6 48 26 21 73

martzner@image7.fr (mailto:martzner@image7.fr) lguirlinger@image7.fr













