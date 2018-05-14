Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced the winners of the Europe Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship (QInF) program. QInF is an annual program that focuses on recognizing, rewarding and mentoring the most innovative engineering PhD students across Europe, India, and the United States. The program is part of Qualcomm's continued commitment to driving research and development and innovation across mobile technologies and beyond. Qualcomm's leadership in areas such as 5G is the result of the company's innovation focus as it strives to push the envelope of what's possible in mobile. This program identifies and supports the next generation of leading engineers.

"The Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship began in 2009, and has continued to grow with the addition of more universities, more candidates and expansion to our research centers internationally. This year, we received a record number of top-notch proposals that warranted serious consideration," said Peter Rauber, senior director of engineering at Qualcomm International, Inc. and the head of Qualcomm's European research offices. "Each delivered fresh, innovative, and leading-edge ideas consistent with Qualcomm Research's high standard."

Rauber, who participated in the QInF Europe judging panel for a seventh year, continued, "We believe that creativity, curiosity, and courage lead to great research. That is the key to harnessing ideas and creating new technologies. Our interaction with the QInF participants support that vision. Our goal is to enable students to pursue their futuristic innovative ideas."

After careful review, three winners were selected from all received applications for their outstanding proposals with Henri Rebecq from University of Zurich and ETHZ, Rakshith Shetty from Max Planck Institute, and Thomas Moerland from Delft University. Each winning student will receive $40,000 as part of the fellowship along with mentoring by a Qualcomm researcher.

Europe QInF program winners:

Henri Rebecq, supervised by Davide Scaramuzza, has been selected for his proposal: "Learning Representations for Low-latency Perception with Frame and Event-based Cameras"

Rakshith Shetty, supervised by Bernt Schiele and Mario Fritz, has been selected for his proposal: "Learning to Controllably Edit Images".

Thomas Moerland, supervised by Catholijn Jonker and Joost Broekens, has been selected for his proposal: "Double Uncertain Exploration".

For more information about QInF, please visit www.qualcomm.com/invention/research/university-relations/innovation-fellowship/2018-europe

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005065/en/

Contacts:

Hotwire for Qualcomm

Hanna Pöttker

qualcommde@hotwirepr.com