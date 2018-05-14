EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 14, 2018 SHARES RAISIO PLC: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 24,060 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio plc as of May 15, 2018. Identifiers of Raisio plc's share: Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 32,162,379 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 132,986,651 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *************************************************************************** TIEDOTE, 14. TOUKOKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 24 060 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 15. toukokuuta 2018 alkaen Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 32 162 379 Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 132 986 651 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260