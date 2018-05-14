sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,89 Euro		-0,02
-0,51 %
WKN: A1428J ISIN: GG00BYXVT888 Ticker-Symbol: 1VV 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,91
3,99
13:19
14.05.2018 | 11:49
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 14

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)
LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469


PDMR Dealing
14 May 2018

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of a PDMR's holdings or interests of the PDMR or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company has been notified that the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held by Huw Evans, a Director of the Company, on 11 May 2018:

Purchased

  • 17,500 Ordinary Shares at GBP 3.4685 per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Evans now holds a total of 35,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.


Enquiries:
Company website: www.vof-fund.com

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andy Dovey
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2018 PR Newswire