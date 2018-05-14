VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469





PDMR Dealing

14 May 2018

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of a PDMR's holdings or interests of the PDMR or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company has been notified that the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held by Huw Evans, a Director of the Company, on 11 May 2018:

Purchased

17,500 Ordinary Shares at GBP 3.4685 per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Evans now holds a total of 35,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.





Enquiries:

Company website: www.vof-fund.com



Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andy Dovey

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001