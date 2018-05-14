sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

201,70 Euro		+4,70
+2,39 %
WKN: 853888 ISIN: FR0000120321 Ticker-Symbol: LOR 
Aktie:
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LOREAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOREAL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,70
201,80
13:32
201,60
201,80
13:32
14.05.2018 | 12:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

L'Oréal Paris @ 2018 Cannes Film Festival - The Worth It Show Lineup for May 14th

PARIS, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

To read the full version: https://we.tl/2h0U4U5goN

Wait for it…watch it…Worth It!

This evening, L'Oréal Paris has your plans covered: The Worth It Show debuts its very first live broadcast from the iconic Martinez beach, with an episode full of cinema, beauty and exclusive content at the Cannes Film Festival 2018!

In the lineup tonight:

  • A live interview with Jane Fonda
  • A live make-up decoding of Jane Fonda's red carpet look by Val Garland, L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director
  • A special sit-down with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for our "Men of Worth" interview
  • An intimate "Rendez-Vous" with Deepika Padukone
  • A glamorous interview with "Beauty vs Cinema" with Cheryl
  • And other fun glimpses into life on La Croisette with L'Oréal Paris spokespersons and surprise beauty and cinema guests!

Don't miss the tonight's very last show on L'Oréal Paris Facebook page, from 8:30pm - 9:00pm CEST.

Missed the broadcast yesterday? Check out the Worth It Show's most "share-worthy" moments:

https://usaloreal.box.com/s/2xh39becdzc7hi6vi234d6xf6x0vqjr0

To follow The Worth It Show and L'Oréal Paris at Cannes 2018:

Facebook - L'Oréal Paris Official

Instagram - @loreamakeup @lorealhair

YouTube - L'Oréal Paris Official


Media contacts
L'Oréal Paris - International
Remy Averna - Remy.averna@loreal.com
Catalina Gonzales Decker - Catalina.gonzalesdecker@loreal.com

Bureau de presse Elan Edelman
Emilie Cannamela - Emilie.Cannamela@elanedelman.com
Violetta Sturiale - Violetta.Sturiale@elanedelman.com


© 2018 PR Newswire