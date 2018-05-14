Luxury fashion brand Burberry has agreed to buy a luxury leather-goods business from longstanding Italian partner CF&P. Burberry said that CF&P employees, including the term of craftsmen who have worked closely with the group for more than a decade, will transfer to the company on completion of the deal, which is expected later this year. Chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti said: "This acquisition is a major milestone for us and a statement of our ambition in this strategically important ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...