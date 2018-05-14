London stocks had edged a little lower by midday on Monday as the pound rallied against the greenback on Brexit speculation, although serviced office provider IWG stormed ahead on the prospect of a bidding war. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 7,707.46, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1340 but 0.4% firmer against the dollar at 1.3590 amid hopes that the UK could join the European Economic Area after Brexit after the Norwegian Prime Minister said that Oslo was open to this option. ...

