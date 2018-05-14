Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Lausanne, Switzerland-based Genohm, a developer of highly differentiated, on-premise and cloud-based software solutions for laboratory management.

Genohm's main laboratory software automation suite, SLIMS, is a digital platform that provides laboratories with a rapidly deployable and seamless laboratory information management system (LIMS) and electronic lab notebook (ELN) environment that is used in biobanks, research labs and next gen sequencing facilities. This acquisition enhances Agilent's current software portfolio, adding LIMS and workflow management, while expanding ELN capability. This combination will allow Agilent to bring greater context to analytical data, enabling scientists to generate results more efficiently.

"We are pleased to complete our acquisition of Genohm," said John Sadler, Vice President and General Manager of Agilent's Software and Informatics Division. "Agilent and Genohm are both focused on customer-centric innovation and committed to helping our customers do more with their data. The addition of Genohm's SLIMS platform is an outstanding strategic fit with our company, and together we look forward to accelerating development of the digital lab."

Financial terms are not being disclosed.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding Agilent's future revenue, earnings and profitability; planned new products; market trends; the future demand for the company's products and services; customer expectations; and revenue and non-GAAP earnings guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2018. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of our customers' businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing, and the risk that we are not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that our cost-cutting initiatives will impair our ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on our operations, our markets and our ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of our supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended January 31, 2018. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent's management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Further technology, corporate citizenship and executive news is available on the Agilent news site at www.agilent.com/go/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005668/en/

Contacts:

Agilent Technologies:

EDITORIAL CONTACTS:

Victoria Wadsworth-Hansen (Business), +1 408-553-2005

+ 45 29336980

victoria.wadsworth-hansen@agilent.com

or

Stefanie Notaney (Enterprise), +1 408-345-8955

stefanie.notaney@agilent.com

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alicia Rodriguez, +1 408-345-8948

alicia_rodriguez@agilent.com