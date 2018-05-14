Welsh home buyers intending to install a roof-top PV array are set to benefit from a rejigging of loan conditions for energy efficiency dwellings.Welsh Housing and Regeneration Minister Rebecca Evans announced at the UK Finance Annual Cymru Mortgage Lunch, that energy efficiency calculations will be included in the countries Help-to-Buy-Wales housing loan scheme. As of June, buyers intending to acquire property with a higher energy efficiency rating will benefit from being able to borrow a larger loan, compared to those buying a less energy efficient property. Wales will be the first government ...

