Unit4, a world leader in enterprise software for service organizations, announces today the release of new cloud services designed for customers and partners to easily extend its enterprise solutions with custom industry specific apps.

The People Platform Extension Kit is designed to meet the specific challenges of service-based business models. As organizations modernize their business models to engage people in new ways, Unit4 is providing customers and partners with the freedom to develop differentiating front-end applications, that benefit from the critical data held in their back-office systems.

The People Platform is the foundation for creating intelligent enterprise applications, providing services enabling Unit4 applications to become self-driving by offering access to machine learning capabilities, based on data collection and mining. The Extension Kit gives partners and customers access to the full breadth of Unit4 technology. They can construct custom tailored extensions or complete applications, benefiting from the powerful capabilities of the People Platform and intelligence in Unit4 Business World, becoming first-class citizens of the Unit4 application eco-system. Due to the loosely coupled, micro-service based architecture, partners and customers can develop using their preferred tooling and offer their solutions through any industry-standard marketplace.

"We're in an age of business process uncertainty where for the first time technology can do more than what traditional business best practice demands," said Holger Mueller, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "We're seeing enterprise acceleration at unprecedented rates with organizations moving faster than ever before. They can be a disruptor or be disrupted and it's their people that can make the difference. By empowering them to purpose build services and small apps in the areas that matter, connected to their enterprise applications, they can break away from the monolithic nature of ERP. Through low-code technology like this, people in business become smarter and empowered to work more effectively, producing better value in their work."

"The everything as a service economy is driving business model changes around the world," said Stephan Sieber, CEO of Unit4. "As customer demand for simple online subscription services and rapid value grows, organizations are modernizing business models to create greater efficiencies and to engage customers, employees, and business partners in new ways. Core enterprise systems are vital, but do not deliver competitive differentiation on their own. Our customers have unique strategic processes, and by opening our solution platform for simple application development irrespective of programming language or industry marketplace, they can build very specific apps that deliver rapid value and seamless user experience. Essentially this is the next generation of customization technology enabling organizations to have exactly what they want and need to be successful."

Pricing and Availability

The People Platform Extension Kit and pricing details will be available in Fall '18. Customers and partners can sign up to the Early Adopter Program from June.

About Unit4

Unit4 provides enterprise applications that empower people in service organizations around the world. Our ERP, industry-focused and best-in-class solutions support thousands of organizations from sectors including professional services, education, public services, not-for-profit, real estate, wholesale, and financial services to build a better future. Unit4 is in business for people.

For more information, please visit the website at http://www.unit4.com, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global, or visit our LinkedIn page

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005867/en/

Contacts:

Unit4

Emma Keates, +44 (0) 7769 671378

Global PR Manager

Emma.Keates@unit4.com

Twitter: @emmajkeates