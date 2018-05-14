Global Stairlift Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 6.2% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global StairliftMarket by Product Type (Straight Stairlift and Curved Stairlift), By Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global stairlift market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 6.9 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611427/marketResearchBiz_Logo.jpg )



Stairlifts are mechanical devices used majorly by aged or elderly members of the population, physically challenged, or temporarily injured individuals for lifting people up and down stairs. Stairlifts are available in two types namely, straight stairlifts and customized or curved stairlifts.

Request for Free Sample Report Here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/stairlift-market/request-sample/

Global Stairlift Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of stairlifts especially in residential and public places, owing to increasing geriatric population and rising demand for automated systems across the globe are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancement and increasing need of efficient and safer products are other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing support from government across the globe for providing stairlifts at a normal or subsidized cost to disabled and geriatric members in certain countries is another factor expected to support growth of this market in the near future.

High equipment cost of stairlifts is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global stairlift market over the forecast period.

However, technological advancements and increasing R&D activities by manufacturers such as development of cost-effective equipment is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the global stairlift market over the forecast period.

Global Stairlift Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global stairlift market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global stairlift market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Global Stairlift Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. The product type segment includes straight stairlift and curved stairlift. The application segment includes residential area, healthcare area, and public place. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By product type: The straight stairlift product type segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2016, as compared to curved product type segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026.

By application: The residential area application segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segments, and register a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global stairlift market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026.

Browse Complete Report's Table of Content Here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/stairlift-market/

Global Stairlift Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global stairlift market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Acorn Stairlifts Inc., Handicare AB, Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd., Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc., Otolift Stairlifts, Harmar Mobility LLC, thyssenkrupp AG, Platinum Stairlifts Ltd., Meditek, Cremer Lifts Ltd., Savaria Corp., SUGIYASU Corporation, Taicang Kanghui Technology Development Co. Ltd. - JIU YAN YANG.

The Global Stairlift Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Stairlift Market for 2017-2026.

Related Market Reports:

Pet Food Ingredients Market :https://marketresearch.biz/report/pet-food-ingredients-market/

Decorative Coatings Market :https://marketresearch.biz/report/decorative-coatings-market/

Fitness Equipment Market :https://marketresearch.biz/report/fitness-equipment-market/

About Us:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

Follow us on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearch-biz/

Follow us on Twitter:https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch

Contact Us:

Lawrence John

Prudour Pvt. Ltd.

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York City, NY 10170,

United States

Email ID:inquiry@marketresearch.biz

Tel: +1-347-826-1876





Website:https://marketresearch.biz

Referral Website:http://topexaminer.com