Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Suspension Of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme

14 May 2018

As announced on 1 March 2018 and 2 May 2018, the Company plans to propose that all of its outstanding Sterling denominated shares be converted into USD shares ("Sterling Share Conversion") in connection with the Company's proposed transfer from the standard listing segment of the Official List to the premium listing segment of the Official List ("Premium Listing").

The Company's Articles currently incorporate provisions to enable shareholders of any one class of ordinary share to convert all or part of their holding into any other currency class of ordinary share on a monthly basis ("Monthly Share Conversion Scheme").

As a consequence of the proposed Sterling Share Conversion, the Company announces the suspension of the Monthly Share Conversion Scheme effective from the completion of the 31 May 2018 share conversion.

The suspension of the Monthly Share Conversion Scheme will continue pending shareholder approval of the Sterling Share Conversion, which will be sought in due course.