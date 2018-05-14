Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank announces changes to the list of candidates for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 14-May-2018 / 16:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *14 **May* *2018, **Moscow* - Sberbank announces that Alexey Kudrin has been removed from the list of Supervisory Board candidates, which will be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on the results of 2017. This decision was made following Mr Kudrin's statement on 12 May 2018, in which he announced that he will not be taking part in the elections to the Sberbank's Supervisory Board and withdrew his consent to participate in the elections to the Supervisory Board dated 13 February 2018 in connection with his nomination to the post of Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation. The Supervisory Board has made the decision to include Bella Zlatkis in the list of Supervisory Board candidates, which will be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on the results of 2017. This decision was made in accordance with Clause 7, Article 53 of the Federal Law 'On Joint-Stock Companies', which authorises the Supervisory Board to include candidates in the list at its discretion in the event that an insufficient amount of candidates are put forward by shareholders. In addition to this, following the Supervisory Board's decision to approve changes to the list of Supervisory Board candidates, which will be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on the results of 2017, the following decisions were made: to approve the format and text of the bulletin for voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on the results of 2017 with the amended list of candidates for the Supervisory Board of Sberbank; to approve the wording for the item 'Election of the Members of the Supervisory Board' in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on the results of 2017 with the aforementioned changes made to the list of Supervisory Board candidates, and send the amended text to the shareholders of the bank according to the established procedure, including in electronic format to the nominal holders of shares who are registered in Sberbank's register of shareholders. # # # *Sberbank* Alexander Baziyan Press office Tel. +7(495) 957 5721 media@sberbank.ru *Sberbank* is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the Bank's authorized capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has more than 145 million customers in 20 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with almost 15,000 branches, and its international operations include UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, Turkey and other countries. The Bank holds the general banking license No.1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [1] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [2] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 5537 EQS News ID: 685505 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3404b78992d31b00b8d7a87b51a05ec&application_id=685505&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=378682496d93ad736271d8948eaf036a&application_id=685505&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

May 14, 2018 10:31 ET (14:31 GMT)