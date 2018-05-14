BNP Media's Architecture, Engineering and Construction Publishing Group Launches AEC Buildtech Conference & Expo

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / BNP Media has announced the launch of AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) an interactive conference & expo where architects, engineers, and contractors will learn and leverage tomorrow's building processes, materials and construction technologies. This new event that will allow a diverse range of disciplines to come together to learn about new building technologies and processes, as well as how to apply them, runs from April 30 to May 2, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

AEC BuildTech will feature speakers, renowned for their technical expertise, leading in-depth and interactive educational sessions for continuing education credits. The event's expo floor will feature exhibitors displaying the products and services needed for the latest trends in building and design.

"Only BNP Media, with its diverse reach and depth in the B2B AEC and Mechanical Systems markets, is able to put together an event that's this comprehensive. Leveraging the company's industry-leading brands to bring together decision makers success by providing a chance for leaders in the industry to come together and share ideas, information and new ideas," said Tagg Henderson, Co-CEO, BNP Media. "Editors from our wide-ranging list of publications focused on Architecture, Engineering, and Construction are already working on the content for a dynamic education program focused on building, roofing, flooring, plumbing and mechanical systems/HVAC."

BNP Media brands that will work on the launch of AEC BuildTech include Engineering News-Record, Architectural Record, SNAP, The NEWS, Roofing Contractor, Plumbing & Mechanical, PM Engineer, Floor Trends, Floor Covering Installer, Building Enclosure, Stone World, Engineered Systems, Walls & Ceilings, Snips, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design, TILE, Restoration & Remediation, Reeves Journal, POB, National Driller and Supply House Times.

More information about AEC BuildTech, including speaking, sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, can be found at www.AECBuildTech.com. For additional information visit www.AECBuildTech.com/contact to connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team.

About BNP MEDIA

The event is owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

SOURCE: AEC BuildTech