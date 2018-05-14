UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )



LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59



Final Net Asset Value



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8680 GG00BXDZMK63 31st March 2018





UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited March 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for March 2018 month end at 86.80 pence per share.

The 0.24 pence increase in the NAV is primarily driven by the running income from the underlying investments.

The portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the factsheet that is due to be published shortly.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302



Date:14 May 2018