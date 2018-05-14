UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 14
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8680
|GG00BXDZMK63
|31st March 2018
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited March 2018 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for March 2018 month end at 86.80 pence per share.
The 0.24 pence increase in the NAV is primarily driven by the running income from the underlying investments.
The portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the factsheet that is due to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:14 May 2018