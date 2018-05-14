sprite-preloader
14.05.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 14

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8680GG00BXDZMK6331st March 2018


UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited March 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for March 2018 month end at 86.80 pence per share.

The 0.24 pence increase in the NAV is primarily driven by the running income from the underlying investments.

The portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the factsheet that is due to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:14 May 2018


