Plant Advanced Technologies PAT (Paris:ALPAT), pioneer in identifying and producing rare biomolecules, will showcase its active ingredients during Suppliers'Day on 15 and 16 of May in New York (USA).

During this major event for cosmetic ingredient suppliers showing their latest innovations, you can meet PAT on its individual kiosk on Kinetik's booth #1101, exclusive distributor on the American market. Anne Musci-Carissimo, Sales Manager at PAT, will represent the company on the booth.

All about PAT on http://www.plantadvanced.com

More about the show athttps://nyscc.org/suppliers-day/

Events to come: Presentation meeting during the Day of Mid-Caps on May 15th, 2018 (Paris)

Participation to Midcap Partners conference on May 17th, 2018 (Paris)

About PAT

After almost 20 years of experience, PAT is the pioneer in root optimization and exploration thanks to PAT's patented technology PAT plant milking. The plant biotechnology company specializes in identifiying, optimizing and producing rare active compounds of plant origin designed for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agrochemistry. PAT's exclusive know-how is worldwide patented (PAT plant milking et Target Binding).

PAT is listed on Euronext GrowthTM of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 Mnemonic code: ALPAT).

PAT is eligible to PEA and PEA PME (Equity Savings Plans)

About Kinetik Technologies

Kinetik Technologies provides innovative raw materials to the personal care industry. As a supplier of high-quality specialty ingredients from around the globe, we strive to exceed the development and marketing needs of our customers and, whenever possible, do so using sustainably sourced, high-quality functional and active ingredients. Through our strategic international alliances, Kinetik offers an extensive line of functional and active raw materials: "Non-traditional" preservatives, high-performance actives, PEG-free emulsifiers, novel surfactants-and much more. We invite you to explore the opportunities our ingredients can bring to your product development process. For a complete list of the exciting materials we offer, please visit our website www.kinetiktech.com

