Vastned Retail Belgium: Announcement of a transparency notification

Vastned Retail Belgium NV announces the receipt on 9 May 2018 of a transparency notification that shows that Capfi Delen Asset Management NV has crossed downwards the threshold laid down in the articles of association of 3% of the total voting rights of the company.

Transparantiemelding-EN (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2192506/848927.pdf)



