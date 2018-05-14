Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RUBIS SCA RUBIS: PUBLICATION OF 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 14-May-2018 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, May 14, 2018 - 5:35 pm Press Release: Regulated Information Rubis announces the publication of its 2017 Registration Document, which was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Market Authority - AMF) on April 26, 2018. This document is available: · on the company's website at www.rubis.fr [1] (in the section "Publications - Financial Reports - Registration documents"). · at the company's registered office (105, avenue Raymond Poincaré, 75116 Paris). The Registration Document includes notally: · the annual financial report; · the report of the Supervisory Board on the corporate governance (including compensation and benefits of Management and Chairman of the Supervisory Board); · the Statutory Auditors' reports on the separate financial statements, on the consolidated financial statements, on the regulated agreements and commitments and on the report of the of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance); · the report of the independent third-party verification body regarding consolidated social, environmental and societal information; · information on the Statutory Auditors' fees. ***** 105, avenue Raymond Poincaré 75116 Paris - France Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 E-mail: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr Partnership Limited by Shares with share capital of EUR118,857,627.50 PARIS TRADE AND COMPANIES REGISTER NO. 784 393 530 - APE Code 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Download Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UPLSMTEBVR [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS SCA 105, avenue Raymond-Poincaré 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates End of Announcement EQS News Service 685519 14-May-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2236e4acfedd8c1ea176471109cfcc14&application_id=685519&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb44e5b20d403408fd649269d318cfb6&application_id=685519&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2018 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)