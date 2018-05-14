Regulatory News:

The growth of the audience (number of views) garnered by Xilam's (Paris:XIL) programmes on YouTube has been accelerating over recent months.

While the number of views rose 21% in 2017, Xilam has seen an impressive 79% increase in the number of views between November 2017 and April 2018, in comparison to the same period last year. Based on this trend, Xilam's programmes, which were viewed 2.6 billion times on YouTube in 2017, are expected to garner close to 4 billion views in 2018

Even more remarkably, revenues over this same six-month period increased 126%. This differential can be explained by a substantial improvement in the monetisation factors.

In addition to the viewing figures, the number of subscribers is also increasing quickly across Xilam's channels, rising 50% over the same six-month period. Xilam is anticipating reaching close to 5 million total subscribers by the end of 2018 (in comparison to 2.2 million in December 2017). The official Zig and Sharko channel will, by then have reached the same number of subscribers as Oggy the Cockroaches

This progress is due to a number of factors:

The remarkable work by Xilam's digital team in managing Xilam's YouTube channels, creating new channels as well as increasing the volume of content being posted (x3 in comparison to the previous year). The teams have also developed a significant expertise in SEO (Search Engine Optimization).

In a number of developed western markets, including the US, the most successful Xilam programmes are included in Google Preferred, the program that aggregates YouTube's top content into easy-to-buy packages for brand advertisers.

While revenues made solid gains in Asia-Pacific, they rose even more quickly in North America. This is the result of the recent release of new seasons of Oggy the Cockroaches and Zig and Sharko on Netflix and Amazon. This massive exposure boost has had a spectacular impact on revenues from YouTube, in particular on the official Zig and Sharko channel which now generates 45% of its revenues in the United States.

Xilam proves to be at the very heart of the digital transformation and the globalisation it is generating. This range of linear and non-linear media is combining forces on a global scale to support Xilam's premium programmes, and this convergence is benefiting everyone.

This trend will certainly underpin growth in Xilam's Catalogue revenue.

Marc du Pontavice, Chairman and CEO of Xilam, said: "I am delighted with both the amazing work carried out by Xilam's teams, and the essential support and guidance provided by our partners at YouTube and YouTube Kids. These platforms enhance the accessibility of Xilam's programmes worldwide, offering children the chance to have high-quality entertainment at their fingertips

Gregory Dray, Director, Head of Kids/Family and Learning, EMEA, Google/YouTube added: "Xilam's universally loved programs have naturally found a unique place on global platforms like YouTube and YouTube Kids. The success of Xilam's content is a testament to its quality and universality. We are also delighted to see Xilam's commitment to developing a specific expertise in audience development, channel management and programming strategies. As such, the company is well positioned to fully benefit from the rapid growth of YouTube Kids around the world."

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europe's leading animation companies, creating, producing and distributing original children's and family entertainment content across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and three feature films including strong brands such as Oggy the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, The Daltons and its first preschool series, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major TV networks and digital platforms, in particular garnering over 2.6 billion views on YouTube in 2017, Xilam's programme catalogue makes the company one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.

Xilam is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris

PEA-eligible

SRD long-eligible

ISIN code: FR0004034072 Ticker: XIL

86-90, rue Notre-Dame de Nazareth 75003 PARIS Tel: +33 (0)1 40 18 72 00 Fax: +33 (0)1 40 03 02 26

A société anonyme (public limited company) with share capital of EUR 446,500 Paris Trade and Companies Register (RCS): 423 784 610 SIRET: 423 784 610 00044 APE 921 A

