The Future of Music Distribution and Innovation Explored this Week in Nice

MusiComms, the leading organization dedicated to the future of music distribution, announced today that it is teaming up with TM Forum to demonstrate future innovative music distribution models for operators at Digital Transformation World 2018 in Nice, France this week.

TM Forum is known in the industry for launching Catalyst projects that bring together ecosystem stakeholders to identify models for technology and business advancement. The "Smart Music" exploratory Catalyst is on display this week, with representatives from both organizations and the communications industry on hand to talk through the benefits.

"TM Forum is excited to work with MusiComms to embrace music as a critical service and business strategy for today's service providers," said Craig Bachman, Senior Director, IoE Program at TM Forum.

"Music can be a powerful tool for connecting with consumers and for businesses to connect with customers," said Juliet Shavit, Executive Director of MusiComms. "We are excited to work with the TM Forum and leverage their methodologies and extensive experience in using real-world technology and business models to develop a roadmap for operators in how to leverage music both as a service and as a customer experience tool."

The Smart Music Catalyst can be found in Catalyst Zone 2 on Level 2 of the Acropolis Convention Center.

For more information about how to get involved in the project, email info@musicomms.com or Craig Bachman of TM Forum at cbachman@tmforum.org.

About MusiComms

MusiComms is a global initiative dedicated to collaboration between the music and communications industries with the goal of seeking out new opportunities for innovation and long-term sustainability and profitability of both markets. As a consortium, MusiComms hosts a number of activities that bring together leadership from music and technology-driven industries to develop, innovate and implement new revenue models and marketing opportunities, with the ultimate goal of leveraging music to distinguish brand and fuel business opportunities. For more information visit www.musicomms.com.

