Tech firm Xerox pulled out of its $6.1bn sale to Japanese company Fujifilm in the last minute after activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason argued against the deal. Xerox and Fujifilm agreed in February that the Japanese company would acquire 50% of Xerox but the two investors, who own 15% of Xerox, said it undervalued the company. After the deal was called off, Icahn said: "We are extremely pleased that Xerox finally terminated the ill-advised scheme to cede control of the company to ...

