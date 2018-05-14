Regulatory News:

Altice N.V. (AEX:ATC) (AEX:ATCB):

Mr Dexter Goei, President of the Board of Altice N.V. and CEO of Altice USA

Mr Dennis Okhuijsen, CFO of Altice N.V. and CEO of Altice Europe

have the pleasure of inviting you to our Q1 2018 Results Conference Call on:

Thursday 17th of May 2018 at 2:00pm CEST (1:00pm BST, 8:00am EDT)

A press release of Q1 2018 results for Altice N.V. post-split of Altice USA ("Altice Europe") will be released at 7:30am CEST (6:30am BST, 01:30am EDT) on Thursday 17th of May 2018.

Dial-in Access telephone numbers:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (866) 393-4306

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (734) 385-2616

Conference ID 4459709

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1670099/5E8F14FE61C4C863EEEE260BC18A7BF8

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on our investor relations website:

http://altice.net/investor-relations

Please click here for a company-compiled summary of consensus estimates for Altice Europe Q1 2018 results.

About Altice

Altice is a convergent global leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 50 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. The company enables millions of people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables millions of customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment. Altice innovates with technology in its Altice Labs across the world. Altice links leading brands to audiences through premium advertising solutions. Altice is also a global provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice is present in 10 territories from New York to Paris, from Tel Aviv to Lisbon, from Santo Domingo to Geneva, from Amsterdam to Dallas. Altice (ATC ATCB) is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.altice.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514006128/en/

Contacts:

Head of Investor Relations

Nick Brown: +41 79 720 1503

nick.brown@altice.net

or

Head of Communications

Arthur Dreyfuss: +41 79 946 4931

arthur.dreyfuss@altice.net