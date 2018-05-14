ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against PPG Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PPG Industries, Inc. ("PPG" or the "Company") (NYSE: PPG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. After market close on May 10, 2018, PPG informed the marketplace that its Audit Committee had uncovered improper accounting entries that were undertaken by employees based on the direction of the Company's former Vice President and Controller. The Controller was terminated as of May 10, 2018. PPG also stated that its 2017 financial statements should not be relied upon and that the Company would be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, in a timely manner. Based on this news, shares of PPG fell considerably during intraday trading on May 11, 2018.

