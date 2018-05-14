Arcadis Announces Exchange Ratio of Dividend Financial Year 2017

AMSTERDAM, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Arcadis (Euronext: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets, announces that the exchange ratio of the dividend has been determined.

At the General Meeting of Arcadis on 24 April 2018 the proposed dividend of € 0.47 per share was approved. Our shareholders had the option to receive the dividend in cash or in shares.

The exchange ratio is 1 new share for every 35.39 shares. This is based on the volume weighted average share price from 8 May through 14 May 2018 of € 16.6337 per share. This means that 35.39 shares will grant the right to receive 1 new share if the choice was made to receive the dividend in shares.

Both the cash dividend and stock dividend will be made payable to shareholders as from 16 May 2018.

With regard to the dividend the payments will be made in accordance with Article 5:3(2) sub d and Article 5:4 sub (e) of the Act on Financial Supervision (Wet op het Financieel Toezicht).

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.2 billion in revenues.

