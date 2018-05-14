SOLUTIONS 30: +52% growth in sales in Q1 2018 // +60% growth in France // +39% growth internationally

SOLUTIONS 30 SE, a European leader in Solutions for New Technologies, today recorded its revenue for first-quarter 2018.

In millions of euros

(Unaudited figures) 1st quarter 2018 2017 Chg. % Total 85.2 56.1 +52% O/w France 56.7 35.5 +60% O/w International 28.5 20.6 +39%

Another quarter of strong growth

In Q1 2018, SOLUTIONS 30 recorded consolidated revenue of €85.2 million, up 52% (46% at constant scope) versus the same period 2017.

In France, Group revenue reached €56.7 million, i.e. growth of 60% (51% at constant scope). This performance was boosted by business activity that doubled in fibre optics versus Q1 2017, and growth momentum that was still very solid in the energy and IT support sectors.

Internationally, SOLUTIONS 30's revenue grew 39% (23% at constant scope), ending at €28.5 million versus €20.6 million a year earlier. In Germany, where the Group achieved 45% of its international revenue, business was particularly buoyant, driven by the contracts signed in 2017. In Italy, the Group returned to a growth rate above 20% thanks to securing new customers in the previous financial year.

2018 outlook confirmed

In 2018, SOLUTIONS 30 will continue its particularly robust growth strategy. On 26 April, the Group announced it has created a joint venture with Belgian broadband cable operator, Telenet, with a 5-7 year-long services worth €70 million annually. Telenet will be fully consolidated into SOLUTIONS 30's accounts from second-half 2018.

SOLUTIONS 30 confirms it expects another financial year of robust and profitable growth in 2018. At the same time, the Group continues to benefit from its positioning in structural growth markets to seize potential growth opportunities and win new market share.

Next key dates:

24 July 2018 Q2 and 1st half 2018 revenue

24 September 2018 2018 half-year results

6 November 2018 Q3 2018 revenue

Publication after the close of the Euronext Growth and XETRA markets, at 8:00pm CET.

About SOLUTIONS 30

The SOLUTIONS 30 Group is Europe's leading provider of Solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to grant individuals and businesses alike access to technological changes that transform our daily lives: computers and the Internet in the past, today's digital changes, and future technology that will make the world ever more connected in real time. Since its founding, the Group has handled more than 10 million service calls by drawing on a network of 6,000 regional technicians. SOLUTIONS 30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain. SOLUTIONS 30 S.E.'s capital comprises 24,179,812 shares, with an identical number of theoretical and exercisable voting rights.

Solutions 30 S.E. is listed on the Alternext market - ISIN FR0013188844 - code ALS30, eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan, and on the Frankfurt stock exchange on the Xetra electronic system (ISIN FR0013188844 - code 30L2)

For more information, go to www.solutions30.com (http://www.solutions30.com/)

SOLUTIONS 30 CONTACTS:

SOLUTIONS 30 EDIFICE COMMUNICATION Nezha Calligaro | CEO PA Samuel Beaupain | Press Relations +352 (0)2 648 19 17 +33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@edifice-communication.com GENESTA Finance Hervé Guyot | Listing Sponsor Nathalie Boumendil | Investor Relations +33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com) +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@edifice-communication.com

PR SOL30 Q1 (http://hugin.info/143517/R/2192530/848942.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SOLUTIONS 30 via Globenewswire

