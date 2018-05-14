NantHealth's Connected Care Solutions Announces International Growth at Vitalis 2018 with HCO Deployment in Sweden

NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, showcased their Connected Care solutions at Vitalis, the largest e-health event in Scandinavia. The conference took place on April 24-26 at the Swedish Exhibition and Congress Centre in Gothenburg, Sweden.

NantHealth's Connected Care solutions, comprised of a portfolio of medical device integration products (MDI), continues to see strong international growth. With trusted partners like Systematic, and the integration of DeviceConX to the Columna Vendor Neutral Archive, customers have the ability to gather and store rich data that will give current and future insights to patient care. Currently NantHealth's DeviceConX system is being deployed through the T5 initiative at New Karolinska Hospital, a state-of-the-art university hospital in Stockholm, Sweden. Given the rapid adoption of leading-edge healthcare IT solutions in Scandinavia, Vitalis was the ideal venue to showcase the NantHealth solutions and highlight the partnership with Systematic.

NantHealth's Connected Care solutions consist of a portfolio of MDI products including:

DeviceConX The award-winning, software-based, and vendor-agnostic Medical Device Data System (MDDS) trusted by hospitals and clinics across the globe to facilitate the integration of hundreds of medical devices with a variety of clinical system endpoints (including popular EHRs)

A touch-optimized tablet application that streamlines low-acuity rounding and assessment workflows by eliminating transcription, accelerating data availability, and collecting both device data and observations at the bedside and sending them to the EHR in near real-time

An IEC60601-compliant fanless PC appliance that acts as hub to capture and relay medical device data from hospital, ambulatory, or home settings

NantHealth showcased DeviceConX and VitalsConX solutions at the exhibition and Wesley Madden BSN, RN, NantHealth's VP of Connectivity Sales, held the following IHP Leadership Theater presentations:

Title: The Future of Device Connectivity Across the Continuum of Care

Presentation Logistics: April 24, 2018, 2:00 PM CET

Title: Streamlining hospitals' rounding and assessment workflows by utilizing tablets at the patient's bedside

Presentation Logistics: April 25, 2018, 2:00 PM CET

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, Inc., a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, is a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company enabling improved patient outcomes and more effective treatment decisions for critical illnesses. NantHealth's focused portfolio exemplifies its unique systems-based approach to personalized healthcare and integrates novel diagnostics with large-scale, biometric and phenotypic data to track patient outcomes and deliver precision medicine. For more information please visit www.nanthealth.com.

