VeeamON -- Veeam Software, the leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise, today announced that the latest Net Promoter Score (NPS)1 research conducted by an independent third party shows the company achieved a rating of 73. This places Veeam above some of the largest, most respected brands in the world in terms of customer satisfaction, and is 3.5 times the industry average the fifth consecutive year Veeam has out-performed the industry.

"Often when we really like a product or a brand, we recommend it to other people," said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. "A key part of NPS reflects a customer's willingness to recommend products or services to others. Survey participants were asked a simple question: How likely is it that you would recommend Veeam to a friend or colleague? And the results speak for themselves. With an overall NPS score of 73, which is 3.5 times the industry average, the satisfaction of Veeam customers far exceeds any vendor in our space. As we add 133 customers a day, and have just surpassed 300,000 customers in total, Veeam employees and partners can be proud of this recognition. It underscores that our maniacal customer focus is paying dividends."

To create an even more detailed picture of how customers feel about Veeam's products and services, participants were questioned on several important metrics. Core Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) remained strong in 2018, achieving 9.0+ scores, on a scale of 1 to 10, for almost all categories:

91% of Veeam customers are completely satisfied with Veeam as a software vendor

91% of Veeam customers would recommend Veeam solutions to their friends and colleagues

91% of Veeam customers plan to renew their contract when their current contract is complete

89% of Veeam customers are completely satisfied with features and functionality offered by the Veeam products they are using

The results are overwhelming and together with the NPS they represent very powerful feedback from customers across the globe.

"Apps and data are important to our operations as they enable everything from design, collaboration and communication to customer management and logistics," commented Mario Foster, Group Chief Information Officer, Al Naboodah Group Enterprises. "Veeam easily delivers the availability our organization needs, helps us reduce the risk of data loss, and gives our IT team peace of mind."

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the global leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise. Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform is the most complete solution to help customers on the journey to automating data management and ensuring the Hyper-Availability of data. We have more than 300,000 customers worldwide, including 75 percent of the Fortune 500 and 58 percent of the Global 2000. Our customer satisfaction scores, at 3.5X the industry average, are the highest in the industry. Our global ecosystem includes 55,000 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, and NetApp as exclusive resellers; and nearly 19,000 cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

