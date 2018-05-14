The "Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western European pay TV will gain subscribers between 2017 and 2023. Although this only represents a 2.6% increase, the Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report estimates nearly 3 million more subs to take the total to 106 million.

Much of the pay TV subscriber growth will come from countries with traditionally low pay TV penetration. More than half of the region's next additions will come from Italy [up by 960,000 between 2017 and 2023] and Spain [up by 716,000]. Germany will add 913,000 subscribers.

Despite subscriptions increasing, pay TV revenues will fall by $2.11 billion between 2017 and 2023 to $27.27 billion.

Revenues will fall in all but three of the 18 countries covered in the report. The UK will lose $628 million over this period, although it will remain the most lucrative pay TV market by 2023. Regardless of having the most pay TV subs by some distance, Germany's pay TV revenues will remain a lot lower than the UK at $3.61 million by 2023. Italy will overtake Germany in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

This report comes in six parts:

Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;

Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2023 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;

Major pay TV operators;

Country profiles and analysis for 18 territories;

Detailed forecasts for 18 countries, including 79 operators.

NEW FOR 2018: Prospects. Summary subscriber forecasts for 18 countries in a graphically appealing 39-page document.

