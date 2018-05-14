Alkermes' Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. BST) from New York. The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

