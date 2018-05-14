Lusis payment hub SOA architecture provides agility and scalability for an evolving marketplace

Lusis Payments, a global innovator of mission-critical payments software, announced today that CIBC, a leading Canadian-based global financial institution, has migrated its POS, ATM, and Payments Hub to the Lusis TANGO platform. CIBC has been modernizing its payments infrastructure to improve their ability to meet the demands of today's evolving payments ecosystem.

TANGO is an online transaction processing engine for mission-critical 24x7 solutions including payments, retail, loyalty, finance, utilities, and transport. TANGO delivers performance, availability, and scalability, with a rich set of functionalities, all from a single application, a single code set and a single architecture. This flexibility makes TANGO ideal for the next generation of payment systems.

CIBC selected Lusis Payments' TANGO product for use across a range of banking channels. TANGO allowed the bank to move to an open platform built on a high-performing micro-service architecture providing agile banking needs. CIBC has also implemented a number of new functionalities and capabilities to its payments systems as a result of the migration.

"TANGO is the payments HUB facing todays challenge," said Philippe Preval, President and CEO of Lusis Payments. "TANGO is addressing business needs both now and in the foreseeable future. Our team worked closely with CIBC to provide the flexibility it needs in today's evolving payments landscape."

Lusis Payments is an innovative global software and services provider to the payments industry. The company's proven, cutting edge technology operates in numerous hardware and operating environments. The TANGO platform, combined with the know-how to mitigate risk and deliver high levels of assured customer service, constitutes a unique proposition for organizations faced with the challenge of adapting to traditional and future needs in the payments ecosystem.

