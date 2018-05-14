Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2018) - President of CanAlaska Uranium, Peter Dasler comments on the growing demand for uranium and the company's seven properties in the Athabasca Basin.





CanAlaska Uranium is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 14 - May 27, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

CanAlaska Uranium: (TSXV: CVV)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin -- the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds.

www.canalaska.com

