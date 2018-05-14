The "Brexit: Scenarios Impact on MNCs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Regardless of its final outcome, the UK's exit from the European Union will reshape the operating environment for MNCs in the UK. This report assumes a transitional deal followed by a free trade agreement with the EU, but a downside scenario of the UK crashing out of the single market is a distinct possibility. MNCs need to understand all the possible outcomes of Brexit to prepare baseline and contingency plans well ahead of the March 2019 deadline to mitigate significant supply chain, logistics, and demand disruptions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

About this Report

Contents

Brexit is the New Reality

Foundational Brexit Assumptions

Political Risk is Looming in the UK

New Elections Would Complicate Plans

Section 1: Brexit Scenarios Overview

Brexit Scenarios Overview

UK Trade Scenarios 2018-Post-2021

Overview of Trade Scenarios

Follow Government Statements as Signposts

Section 2: Detailed Scenarios and Recommended Actions

Scenario 1: Hard Brexit

Scenario 1: Hard Brexit Timeline

Scenario 1: Impact and Actions to Take

Scenario 2: Transition to a FTA

Scenario 2:Transition to a FTA Timeline

Scenario 2: Impact and Actions to Take

Scenario 3: Moderate Brexit (EFTA)

Scenario 3: Moderate Brexit Timeline

Scenario 4: Soft Brexit (EFTA-EEA)

Scenario 4: Soft Brexit Timeline

Scenario 3 4: Impact Actions to Take

Scenario 5: Brexit Reversed (EU Membership)

Scenario 5: Brexit Reversed Timeline

Scenario 5: Impact and Actions to Take

Section 3: Implications for MNCs: Contingency and Scenario Planning

The Business Case for Contingency Planning

Contingency Planning Methodology

Contingency Planning Process

Scenario Planning Processes

Market Monitoring Processes

Section 4: A. Foundational Assumptions in Detail

Assumption 1: EU Withdrawal Bill Passes

EU Withdrawal Bill: Timeline

Assumption 2: Transitional Deal is Ratified

Assumption 3: Final Deal is Ratified

Assumption 4: No Hard Border in Ireland

No Brexit Scenario is Win-Win

Section 5: B. Political Scenarios in Detail

Political Scenarios for UK 2018-Post-2021

Section 6: C. Political Scenarios in Detail

Consumer Spending Scenarios Summary

Consumer Prices Scenarios Summary

Unemployment Scenarios Summary

Investment Scenarios Summary

GDP Scenarios Summary

Exports Scenarios Summary

Imports Scenarios Summary

Government Spending Scenarios Summary

Exchange Rate Scenarios Summary

