Regardless of its final outcome, the UK's exit from the European Union will reshape the operating environment for MNCs in the UK. This report assumes a transitional deal followed by a free trade agreement with the EU, but a downside scenario of the UK crashing out of the single market is a distinct possibility. MNCs need to understand all the possible outcomes of Brexit to prepare baseline and contingency plans well ahead of the March 2019 deadline to mitigate significant supply chain, logistics, and demand disruptions.
What you will learn
- Detailed Brexit scenarios and actions to take
- Implications for MNCs: contingency and scenario planning
- Which scenarios and disruptors will have the greatest impact on the region
What you will receive
- Immediate access to the 57-page PDF report
- Exclusive email updates covering emerging markets business topics
- Special discounts on future report purchases
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
About this Report
Contents
Brexit is the New Reality
Foundational Brexit Assumptions
Political Risk is Looming in the UK
New Elections Would Complicate Plans
Section 1: Brexit Scenarios Overview
Brexit Scenarios Overview
UK Trade Scenarios 2018-Post-2021
Overview of Trade Scenarios
Follow Government Statements as Signposts
Section 2: Detailed Scenarios and Recommended Actions
Scenario 1: Hard Brexit
Scenario 1: Hard Brexit Timeline
Scenario 1: Impact and Actions to Take
Scenario 2: Transition to a FTA
Scenario 2:Transition to a FTA Timeline
Scenario 2: Impact and Actions to Take
Scenario 3: Moderate Brexit (EFTA)
Scenario 3: Moderate Brexit Timeline
Scenario 4: Soft Brexit (EFTA-EEA)
Scenario 4: Soft Brexit Timeline
Scenario 3 4: Impact Actions to Take
Scenario 5: Brexit Reversed (EU Membership)
Scenario 5: Brexit Reversed Timeline
Scenario 5: Impact and Actions to Take
Section 3: Implications for MNCs: Contingency and Scenario Planning
The Business Case for Contingency Planning
Contingency Planning Methodology
Contingency Planning Process
Scenario Planning Processes
Market Monitoring Processes
Section 4: A. Foundational Assumptions in Detail
Assumption 1: EU Withdrawal Bill Passes
EU Withdrawal Bill: Timeline
Assumption 2: Transitional Deal is Ratified
Assumption 3: Final Deal is Ratified
Assumption 4: No Hard Border in Ireland
No Brexit Scenario is Win-Win
Section 5: B. Political Scenarios in Detail
Political Scenarios for UK 2018-Post-2021
Section 6: C. Political Scenarios in Detail
Consumer Spending Scenarios Summary
Consumer Prices Scenarios Summary
Unemployment Scenarios Summary
Investment Scenarios Summary
GDP Scenarios Summary
Exports Scenarios Summary
Imports Scenarios Summary
Government Spending Scenarios Summary
Exchange Rate Scenarios Summary
