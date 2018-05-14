Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2018) - Chris Buncic, CEO of Ascendant Resources Inc. talks about the company's 100 percent owned, El Mochito Mine in Honduras.





Ascendant Resources is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 14 - May 27, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Ascendant Resources: (TSX: ASND) (OTCOX: ASDRF)

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned El Mochito zinc-lead-silver mine in north-western Honduras, which has been in production since 1948. After acquiring the mine in December 2016, Ascendant implemented a rigorous optimization program aimed at restoring the historic potential of the El Mochito mine. In 2017, the Company successfully completed the operational turnaround with sustained production reaching record levels and profitability restored. The Company remains focused on cost reduction and further operational improvements to drive robust free cash flow in 2018 and beyond. Ascendant is also focused on expanding and upgrading known resources through extensive exploration work for near-term growth.

