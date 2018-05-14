Kaskela Law LLC: DEADLINE ALERT: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against InnerWorkings, Inc. - INWK

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSIRE / May 14, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC alerts InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) ('InnerWorkings' or the 'Company') investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between August 11, 2015 and May 7, 2018, inclusive (the 'Class Period').

DEADLINE ALERT: Investors who purchased InnerWorkings securities during the Class Period may, no later than July 9, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class. InnerWorkings investors are encouraged to visit www.kaskelalaw.com/case/innerworkings to receive additional information about this action prior to the deadline.

On May 7, 2018, InnerWorkings disclosed that it was 'postponing the release of its first quarter 2018 financial results and conference call due to errors in its historical financial statements identified during the course of its first quarter financial reporting close process.' Additionally, the Company disclosed that it 'will be restating its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and all interim periods within those years.'

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $0.62 per share, or over 6.4%, to close on May 8, 2018 at $9.08, on heavy trading volume.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that InnerWorkings and certain of its senior executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) InnerWorkings' financial statements for fiscal years 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained errors that required restating; and (ii) InnerWorkings' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased InnerWorkings's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained investment losses following the Company's May 7, 2018 disclosures.

InnerWorkings investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585 or (888) 715 - 1740, or via www.kaskelalaw.com/case/innerworkings, to discuss their legal rights and options with respect to this action prior to July 9, 2018.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 - 1585

(888) 715 - 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE:Kaskela Law LLC