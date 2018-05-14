Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2018) - Micromem Technologies Inc. ("Micromem") ("the Company") (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) announces it has extended two unsecured convertible debentures totaling $1,060,000 CDN to October 26, 2018 that matured in April, 2018; and two unsecured convertible debenture totaling $300,000 CDN and $200,000 USD to November, 2, 2018, that matured in May, 2018 with all other terms remaining the same. The Company repaid unsecured debentures totaling $20,000 originally secured in April, 2017, and, $25,000 and $30,000 originally secured in January, 2017; and, partially repaid $60,000 of an unsecured debenture totaling $133,000 originally secured in January, 2017, with $73,000 being extended with other terms remaining the same; and, the Company issued 1,720,544 shares to partially repay $134,977 USD including interest of a debenture totaling $263,000, initially secured in October, 2017 of which $131,500 remains outstanding and due in October, 2018.

The Company completed debentures totaling $53,000 USD bearing an interest rate of twelve percent (12%) per annum compounded daily, and $65,000 USD bearing interest rate of ten percent (10%) per annum compounded daily, with an option to repay the debentures within the first 6 months of the 12-month term; and, convertible debentures totaling the completion of unsecured convertible debentures totaling $100,000 CAD and $139,000 USD, maturing in one year. At any time prior to repayment, the outstanding principal and interest of the convertible debenture may be converted, at the option of the lender, into common shares of the Company at a price per common share of $0.13 CAD/$0.10 USD. The Company also completed private placements totaling $42,400 CAD at $0.10 CAD per Common Share. The funds have been used to repay previously unsecured debentures that have now matured and to pay down outstanding accounts payable and/or for general working capital purposes.

About Micromem and MASTInc

MASTInc is a wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary of Micromem Technologies Inc., a publicly traded (OTC QB: MMTIF, CSE: MRM) company. MASTInc analyzes specific industry sectors to create intelligent game-changing applications that address unmet market needs. By leveraging its expertise and experience with sophisticated magnetic sensor applications, MASTInc successfully powers the development and implementation of innovative solutions for oil & gas, utilities, automotive, healthcare, government, information technology, manufacturing, and other industries. Visit www.micromeminc.com www.mastinc.com.

