AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineração's First Lithium Concentrate Plant

Amsterdam, 15 May 2018 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce the startup and commissioning of AMG Mineracao's first lithium concentrate processing plant at the Mibra Mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

"The startup of our first lithium concentrate plant completes phase one of our strategy to add lithium to our critical materials portfolio," said Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG CEO and Chairman of the Management Board. "This is an exciting day not only for AMG, but also for our employees, the local community and everyone who has joined us here to celebrate the commencement of operations."

AMG's first lithium concentrate plant will supply 90,000 tons of lithium concentrate per annum, a key component in the production of lithium-ion batteries. AMG is presently finalizing detailed engineering and procuring long lead time equipment for the second 90,000 ton lithium concentrate plant, also located at the Mibra mine, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The investment for the expanded lithium concentrate production includes a major reconfiguration of the existing mine infrastructure and the doubling of tantalum production from 300,000 pounds to 600,000 pounds per annum.

Further details about AMG's lithium project, including information on the commissioning and start-up of AMG's first lithium concentrate plant, can be found on AMG Lithium's website at www.amglithium.com (http://www.amglithium.com).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

