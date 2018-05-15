Regulatory News:

The extra-financial rating agency Vigeo-Eiris has put Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) in first place in the "Technology and Hardware" sector out of a European panel of 32 companies, and 29th at the world level.

Located above sector averages in all six areas of socially responsible investment governance, human resources, market behaviours, respect for human rights and the environment, social commitment Goupe SEB excels in four areas:

Environment through the eco-design approach. Groupe SEB is an actor throughout the entire loop of the circular economy and is strongly committed to the sustainability of its products, encompassing both quality and reparability. The Group has also set ambitious targets for reducing the energy consumption of its manufacturing sites,

Human Resources and the priority given to careers management and internal mobility,

Human Rights with regular evaluations of social compliance at all the Group's sites and those of its suppliers,

Social commitment with the actions of the Fonds Groupe SEB, in favour of combating exclusion.

"With a 7-point increase in our score, we are proud that our efforts over the last two years are recognized by a benchmark player," underlines Joël Tronchon, Director of Sustainable Development for Groupe SEB. "Groupe SEB is committed to ensuring a socially responsible policy for its employees while developing actions that have a positive impact on society; to develop innovation in the interests of a more circular and inclusive economy; and to be aligned with an environmental strategy to better combat climate change. Our sustainable development strategy involves all the businesses of the Group. This is the strength of our model."

Groupe SEB's commitment to CSR is increasingly recognized by the extra-financial rating agencies:

Evaluation A in the Climate change" category by the Carbon Disclosure Project,

Climate change" category by the Carbon Disclosure Project, "Prime" status attributed by Oekom,

In parallel, Groupe SEB is included on an increasing number of Social Responsibility Indices:

Europe 120 and Eurozone 120 of Vigeo-Eiris,

Excellence Europe of Forum Ethibel,

As well as the international index FTSE4Good.

World leader in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates in nearly 150 countries with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, and Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling some 300 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. As of December 31 2017, Groupe SEB has around 33,000 employees worldwide.

