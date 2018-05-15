Annual list highlights top performing group business hotels

Cvent, Inc., a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, today announced the results of its Top 50 Meeting Hotels in Europe. Due to increased group business demand, venues in Europe are ranked in a standalone list this year after previously being included in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa category. The list was compiled by analysing group booking activity through its Cvent Supplier Network, which sourced more than $14.7 billion and more than 40 million room nights in 2017, helping to support more than 715,000 events worldwide.

"With industry research showing the current global value of the MICE industry at $750+ billion and growing substantially, and Europe dominating with a market share of 42%*, there is huge potential for hotels across the region to capitalise on group business opportunities," said Bharet Malhotra, Senior Vice President of Sales for Cvent's Hospitality Cloud. "Based on these market trends, it made sense for us to provide a European-only list that would offer the industry what they are looking for: top European venues for their meetings and events."

Europe List Highlights:

Hilton took the top three spots for generating the most MICE business in Europe: Hilton Prague, Hilton London Metropole, The Double Tree by Hilton, Amsterdam Centraal Station in that order.

Marriott, Hilton, and IHG (in that order) are the top three hotel chains represented on the Top 50 list.

Germany and Spain represent the largest selection of hotels on the list with 12 and 10 in the Top 50 respectively including the following chains and brands: Radisson Blu, Sheraton, NH Hotel Group, Renaissance, W Hotels, Melia, and AccorHotels



"I am truly proud to see Hilton Prague being recognized," said Hilton Prague General Manager Michael Specking. "Hilton Prague is a fantastic contemporary venue of 800 bedrooms and 5,000 sq. meters of convention space in a fabulous downtown location, and it's the team's focus to consistently deliver high level of services to make our promise happen: 'Your vision, our passion.'"

"We saw many large-scale renovations in the European market this year as venues vie for group business and look to attract the large number of international conferences hosted in the region," said Chris McAndrews, Vice President of Marketing for Cvent's Hospitality Cloud. "With such big changes and new entries making it into the Top 50 list this year, and an increasing number of hotels keen to invest to meet the requirements of the 21st century business traveller, it will be interesting to see this time next year who will take the top spots."

Due to increased demand and buyer preferences, Cvent also announced it has expanded its list categories to include sub-lists which segment venues further based on commonly searched attributes including property type, conference space size, and region-specific locales. These lists will be announced over the coming weeks.

Top 10 Hotel Properties in Europe:

2018 Rank Hotel Name 1 Hilton Prague 2 Hilton London Metropole 3 DoubleTree by Hilton, Amsterdam Centraal Station 4 Hotel Arts Barcelona 5 Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel Conference Centre 6 Hilton Munich Park 7 Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona 8 Rome Marriott Park Hotel 9 Hilton London Paddington 10 InterContinental Vienna

Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network from January 2017 through December 2017. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area (MMA) market share, conversion rate, and the hotel's unique profile visits in the Cvent Supplier Network. The criteria are designed to provide the most accurate reflection of the top meeting hotels in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.

