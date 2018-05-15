Kyocera has announced the completion of a 29.2 MW solar project in Tottori Prefecture, to the southwest of Japans largest island. The project utilizes modules produced by Kyocera, and is built on a former golf course.Japanese electronics company Kyocera has announced the completion of a 29.2 MW PV project in southwestern Japan. The project was developed on 1.2 km² of land previously used as a golf course. Electricity generated at the plant will be sold to local utility Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. The project began construction in September 2015, and is 81% owned by Tokyo Century Corporation, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...