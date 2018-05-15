Bulletin From Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting

VALETTA, Malta, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today, at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the proposed cash dividend of GBP 0.551 (equivalent to SEK 6.42 on 11 May 2018 exchange rates and payable in SEK). This will be paid to owners of shares/SDRs, on the register on the Euroclear Sweden AB record date of 17 May 2018. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 22 May 2018 and the exact amount in SEK will be determined by the exchange rate on 17 May 2018. The ex-dividend date of the cash dividend is 16 May 2018.

Kristofer Arwin, Peter Boggs, Peter Friis, Stefan Lundborg and Anders Ström were re-elected as Directors of the Company. Helene Barnekow and Gunnel Duveblad were elected as new directors of the Company.

In addition, at the Annual General Meeting, the resolution to pay a total fee of GBP 730,000 to Directors elected at the AGM, who are not employed by the Company, was also approved by Shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved that, until the general meeting of the shareholders decides otherwise, the Nomination Committee shall consist of not less than four and not more than five members, of which one shall be the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The members should be appointed in accordance with the proposal presented at the AGM. The names of the members of the Nomination Committee shall be announced not later than the date of the publication of the Company's interim report for the third quarter of 2018.

The meeting also authorised the directors to buy back shares and to issue new shares in accordance with the Notice.

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116

