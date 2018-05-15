Aviation and Aerospace Consulting Veterans Celebrate Successful Launch of Alton Aviation Consultancy

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alton Aviation Consultancy is celebrating its successful first year as an independent boutique advisory firm focused on the aviation and aerospace industries.

Experienced consulting executives Adam Cowburn (https://altonaviation.com/adam-cowburn/) and John Mowry (https://altonaviation.com/john-mowry/) set out to serve the aviation community with an agile, client-centric approach that aligns with rapidly changing global market dynamics. They have been joined by seasoned aviation consultants Laetitia Achille (https://altonaviation.com/laetitia-achille/) and Jonathan Berger (https://altonaviation.com/jonathan-berger/), both Managing Directors, in addition to Directors Ma Min (http://www.altonaviation.com/min-ma) and Adam Guthorn (http://www.altonaviation.com/adam-guthorn), and a global team of managers and associates.

"Alton is dedicated to delivering the objective, data-driven guidance and insight that our clients require to inform business decisions regarding capital allocation, resource prioritization, and risk management," said Mowry, who previously was a leader of the aviation consulting practice at SH&E and ICF, and began his career with General Electric.

Alton advises aviation and aerospace companies across the entire value chain on strategy and business plan development, financial transaction support, and operational performance improvement. Clients include: airlines; lessors and aircraft financiers; aerospace manufacturers; maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and aftermarket service providers; and the financial and investment community.

As a privately-held independent firm, Alton has no joint ventures, affiliations, or other business associations that divert principals from their singular mission - serving the best interests of their clients.

"Our independence, global market coverage, and experience across the entire aviation and aerospace value chain provide Alton with unique insight into the challenges faced by our clients, in addition to their end customers," said Cowburn, former head of Asia-Pacific for aviation consulting firms SH&E and ICF.

"We are dedicated to making Alton synonymous with deep aviation domain expertise and a relentless focus on delivering tangible results for our clients," said Berger. Prior to joining Alton, Mr. Berger was a vice president at SH&E and ICF, where he launched and led their global MRO advisory practice. Before that, he was the general manager of Delta Air Lines' maintenance & engineering business responsible for the Europe, Africa and Middle East region.

Since its inception, Alton has performed numerous engagements supporting its aviation clients on a wide range of strategic, commercial, and operational matters. Engagements have ranged from commercial due diligence of aircraft lessors and their portfolios to strategic planning for independent MRO providers, due diligence support for private equity investors in aviation assets and operating businesses, and product studies for aerospace manufacturers seeking to bring new offerings to the market.

Headquartered in New York, Alton operates globally with offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, and Tokyo, providing clients a global perspective with local expertise.

