Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-15 13:23 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in East West Agro AB (EWA1L, ISIN code LT0000132060) orderbook on 16-05-2018 due to the impact of the corporate action (the increase of the authorized capital from the Company's own funds) on the price of security more than 10%. May 16, 2018 is the Ex-day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.