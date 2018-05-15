sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,10 Euro		+0,45
+0,84 %
WKN: A13SX2 ISIN: DE000A13SX22 Ticker-Symbol: HLE 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,11
54,15
13:54
54,10
54,15
13:59
15.05.2018 | 13:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Appian Corporation: HELLA Modernizes Business Processes with Appian Cloud Platform

Initial Roll-out of Two Comprehensive Applications Underway

RESTON, Va., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (http://www.appian.com/) (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that HELLA, the lighting and electronics expert, is implementing Appian's low-code business process management platform. HELLA chose Appian for its fast and easy implementation, greater flexibility, and faster roll-out of processes. In addition, its fully managed, EU-hosted Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) significantly reduces system administration time and efforts.

Appian replaces HELLA's previous workflow system, which had become too inflexible for HELLA's needs. HELLA is currently using Appian for two administrative processes. The first two applications went live as pilot applications in just six months. This included not only the time needed for implementing the workflows, but also for the system set-up and development of the initial interfaces to HELLA's ERP system and databases.

HELLA is planning to develop additional applications, which will run on Appian across all business divisions and functions. These will include purchasing, D&D, logistics, and production amongst others.

"We have decided to implement Appian as it streamlines our processes across all business units. After much detailed consideration and testing, Appian fulfilled all our requirements, including easy development of applications," said Falko Krauß, Head of Solutions and Integration at HELLA. "Moreover, we also checked third-party opinions regarding Appian, such as Gartner and Forrester rankings which underlined our own impressions of the technology."

"HELLA has a strong vision for streamlining its processes and modernizing the customer experience," said Dirk Pohla, Managing Director at Appian. "Appian provides a platform to accelerate that vision while meeting the requirement of keeping cloud-hosted data within Europe."

About Appian
Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (http://www.appian.com/).

For Information Contact:
Nicole Greggs
Director of Media Relations
+1 703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com (mailto:nicole.greggs@appian.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Appian Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)