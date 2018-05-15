Appian Corporation: HELLA Modernizes Business Processes with Appian Cloud Platform

RESTON, Va., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (http://www.appian.com/) (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that HELLA, the lighting and electronics expert, is implementing Appian's low-code business process management platform. HELLA chose Appian for its fast and easy implementation, greater flexibility, and faster roll-out of processes. In addition, its fully managed, EU-hosted Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) significantly reduces system administration time and efforts.

Appian replaces HELLA's previous workflow system, which had become too inflexible for HELLA's needs. HELLA is currently using Appian for two administrative processes. The first two applications went live as pilot applications in just six months. This included not only the time needed for implementing the workflows, but also for the system set-up and development of the initial interfaces to HELLA's ERP system and databases.

HELLA is planning to develop additional applications, which will run on Appian across all business divisions and functions. These will include purchasing, D&D, logistics, and production amongst others.

"We have decided to implement Appian as it streamlines our processes across all business units. After much detailed consideration and testing, Appian fulfilled all our requirements, including easy development of applications," said Falko Krauß, Head of Solutions and Integration at HELLA. "Moreover, we also checked third-party opinions regarding Appian, such as Gartner and Forrester rankings which underlined our own impressions of the technology."

"HELLA has a strong vision for streamlining its processes and modernizing the customer experience," said Dirk Pohla, Managing Director at Appian. "Appian provides a platform to accelerate that vision while meeting the requirement of keeping cloud-hosted data within Europe."

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (http://www.appian.com/).

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com (mailto:nicole.greggs@appian.com)