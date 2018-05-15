AdaCore and BlackBerry partnering to support development of critical applications

AdaCore today announced a new partnership with BlackBerry to support the company's industry-leading QNX operating system across AdaCore's family of GNAT Pro software tools, including GNAT Pro Assurance, GNAT Pro Enterprise and GNAT Pro Developer. The support for QNX within the GNAT Pro product line will further expand the broad range of embedded platforms available to Ada users and also offer C developers on QNX an easy migration path to the Ada or SPARK languages.

GNAT Pro for QNX is initially targeted for the ARM Cortex A family with plans to support all architectures in the future.

GNAT Pro for QNX comes with a full Ada run-time library supporting all versions of the language from Ada 83 through Ada 2012, together with an early implementation of features that are expected to be in the next Ada standard. The product includes the GNAT Programming Studio (GPS) IDE and the Eclipse plugin GNATbench, several basic static analysis tools for metrics computation and coding standard verification, the Ada unit testing tool GNATtest, and the SPARK Discovery toolset that can be used to gain experience with formal methods in general and the SPARK language in particular.

"BlackBerry's QNX operating system is the foundational software in automotive, industrial automation, medical, defense, railway and many other mission-critical systems that require reliability, safety, and security," said Grant Courville, Head of Product Management at BlackBerry QNX. "We are pleased to partner with AdaCore to support the integration of the GNAT Pro Ada software as this will enable customers who require Ada language support to leverage both companies' expertise and technology to build reliable, safe and secure QNX-based products."

"In recent years we've seen increasing interest in Ada from domains outside of the language's traditional aerospace and defense niche," said Quentin Ochem, lead of Business Development at AdaCore. "We're thrilled to combine our forces with one of the leading players in the mission-critical embedded software domain, BlackBerry QNX. Our joint solution will help developers design systems at the highest levels of reliability, safety and security."

About AdaCore

Founded in 1994, AdaCore supplies software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical and security-critical systems. Four flagship products highlight the company's offerings:

The GNAT Pro development environment for Ada, a complete toolset for designing, implementing, and managing applications that demand high reliability and maintainability,

development environment for Ada, a complete toolset for designing, implementing, and managing applications that demand high reliability and maintainability, The CodePeer advanced static analysis tool, an automatic Ada code reviewer and validator that can detect and eliminate errors both during development and retrospectively on existing software,

advanced static analysis tool, an automatic Ada code reviewer and validator that can detect and eliminate errors both during development and retrospectively on existing software, The SPARK Pro verification environment, a toolset based on formal methods and oriented toward high-assurance systems, and

verification environment, a toolset based on formal methods and oriented toward high-assurance systems, and The QGen model-based development tool suite for safety-critical control systems, providing a qualifiable and customizable code generator and static verifier for Simulink and Stateflow models, and a model-level debugger.

Over the years customers have used AdaCore products to field and maintain a wide range of critical applications in domains such as commercial avionics, automotive, railway, space, military systems, air traffic management/control, medical devices and financial services. AdaCore has an extensive and growing worldwide customer base; see www.adacore.com/industries/ for further information.

AdaCore products are open source and come with expert online support provided by the developers themselves. The company has North American headquarters in New York and European headquarters in Paris. www.adacore.com/

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a cybersecurity software and services company dedicated to securing the Enterprise of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BB" on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005008/en/

Contacts:

Press

press-info@adacore.com

http://www.adacore.com

http://twitter.com/AdaCoreCompany

or

AdaCore

US:

Jessie Glockner, +1-646-532-2723

AdaCore Public Relations Representative

or

EU:

Emma Adby, +33 1 49 70 87 82

AdaCore Marketing Operations Manager