eSignatureGuarantee.com: Kingdom Trust Selects eSignatureGuarantee to Provide Medallion Signature Guarantee Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / eSignature Group, LLC the creator and operator of eSignatureGuarantee.com, a unique online digital platform to enable shareholders to obtain a medallion signature guarantee for the transfer of securities has aligned with Kingdom Trust, a leader in alternative asset custody for individual investors and institutions, to provide medallion signature guarantees for the transfer of securities.

This relationship allows eSignature Group to be of service to a larger segment of transactions in the Registered Investment Advisory industry to help provide a solution to obtain medallion signature guarantees. Seth Farbman, Co-Founder of eSignature Group stated, 'Kingdom Trust is constantly looking for ways to enhance their digital services and bring a better, more efficient solution to their clients. We are delighted to be able to contribute to that goal by offering our online medallion solution platform to their clients and asset holders.'

The medallion signature guarantee program is intended to protect shareholders from unauthorized transfers and potential theft of their securities, yet obtaining this guarantee can often be challenging. While medallion stamps are provided by many banks and other financial institutions, this normally requires long term pre-existing relationships and in the past couple of years, many institutions have decided to discontinue offering this service altogether. For this reason, eSignature Group has welcomed the opportunity to work with Kingdom Trust, and looks forward to many similar partnerships, to be able to identify and assist those custodians, advisors and shareholders who need assistance with this process.

About Kingdom Trust

Kingdom Trust is a public trust company chartered in South Dakota and regulated by the South Dakota Division of Banking and serves as an independent qualified custodian. The firm is a leading provider of unique and innovative custody solutions for individual investors, investment sponsors, family offices, advisory firms, broker-dealers and various other investment platforms. Kingdom Trust does not provide, promote, endorse or sell investment products and does not endorse or promote any individual investment advisor or investment sponsor. For more information, please visit KingdomTrust.com.

About eSignature Group

eSignature Group provides a unique, patent pending online platform at eSignatureGuarantee.com, which allows stockholders to obtain a medallion signature guarantee which is necessary for the transfer of securities. The platform is available for individuals, corporate entities, trustees and executors and can be used to obtain a medallion signature guarantee for shares in physical certificate form or for shares held in an electronic book entry account via the submission of a signed stock power.

For more information, visit www.esignatureguarantee.com.

SOURCE: eSignatureGuarantee.com