Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited ("Aspen" or the "Company") (NYSE:AHL) announced today that it has submitted an application to the Central Bank of Ireland for authorization of a new insurance subsidiary in Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

This new Irish subsidiary Aspen Insurance Ireland DAC ("Aspen Ireland") will ensure that Aspen can continue serving partners and clients in the European Economic Area ("EEA") following the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. Aspen will also utilize the proposed Lloyd's Belgium Subsidiary through Aspen Managing Agency Limited ("AMAL").

Subject to regulatory approval, it is anticipated that Aspen Ireland will be operational by the first quarter of 2019.

Classes of insurance business currently planned to be written via Aspen Ireland include Casualty, Credit and Political Risk, Accident Health, and Commercial Property.

Existing UK and non-EEA policies not impacted by Brexit will continue to be written within Aspen Insurance UK Limited ("AIUK").

Mike Cain, Chief Executive Officer of AIUK and AMAL, said: "Aspen has had a strong local branch presence in the Republic of Ireland for many years. Dublin is, therefore, a logical fit for our new insurance subsidiary given its highly-regarded business and regulatory environment. Aspen Ireland, together with our use of the Lloyd's Belgium Subsidiary, will ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of our EEA clients and brokers post-Brexit."

Aspen does not believe that its reinsurance business will be affected by Brexit, subject to political agreements regarding Solvency II equivalence.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen provides reinsurance and insurance coverage to clients in various domestic and global markets through wholly-owned subsidiaries and offices in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Aspen reported $12.9 billion in total assets, $6.7 billion in gross reserves, $2.9 billion in total shareholders' equity and $3.4 billion in gross written premiums. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A" by Standard Poor's Financial Services LLC, an "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best Company Inc. and an "A2" by Moody's Investors Service, Inc..

